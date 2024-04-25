Advertisement
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!

Apr 25, 2024
Data security has been cited as one of the reasons for RBI's strictness on Kotak Mahindra Bank. You must be making payments often through Smartphone and you must also be handling many bank related tasks through Smartphone. But your data can be leaked from these apps and your bank account can also become empty. And this can happen to anyone because of Fake Apps. In view of the danger of Fake Apps, the Home Ministry has issued an advisory. In which crores of smartphone users of the country have been warned about fake apps.

