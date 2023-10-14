trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675036
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has so far attacked the Gaza Strip with more than six thousand bombs and missiles. So far 1417 people have died in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. Of these, 447 are children. On October 12, there was news of death of 151 people in a single day. According to reports, more than 22 thousand buildings in Gaza have been destroyed in Israeli air attacks.
