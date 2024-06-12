videoDetails

DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave special instructions to his ministers in the first cabinet meeting. Today in DNA, first of all we will talk about the third oath of Modi government. This is the third oath that the Prime Minister himself has taken for the third term, and has also administered to his ministers. All the ministers of Modi government took charge of their ministries from today. However, the opposition is also engaged in derailing, and is saying that those who do not get the ministries of their choice will not feel like working.