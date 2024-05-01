Advertisement
DNA: This call is fatal!

May 01, 2024
Many people talk on mobile phones while driving. This habit of the people of Delhi is becoming a big danger for the people walking on the road. By talking or chatting on the phone while driving, the driver is not only putting his own life at risk, but the possibility of loss of life of others is also increasing. Talking on the phone while driving is negligence and also a violation of traffic rules.

