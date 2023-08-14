trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649178
DNA: This rain water...a sign of destruction!

Aug 14, 2023
Nature has once again wreaked havoc on the mountains in the form of rain. Since yesterday, two hilly states of the country, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been receiving heavy rains. Due to this rain, landslides in many areas and flood-like conditions have been created in the valley.

