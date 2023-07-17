trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636839
DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Suspicion of Seema Haider being a Pakistani spy is deepening? To confirm this suspicion, the UP ATS team has taken Seema Haider into custody and she is being interrogated. Now the entry of intelligence agencies has also been done in this case.
