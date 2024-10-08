Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2803966https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-tomato-prices-leave-bitter-taste-on-festive-plates-2803966.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Tomato prices leave bitter taste on festive plates

Sonam|Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Now let's talk about that tomato...the sight of which is making people's faces pale these days...the prices of vegetables have rocketed during Navratri...the red tomato has hit a century...while the onion that brings tears has also hit a half-century. The price of tomato has risen so much that the public is now wondering whether to eat tomato or apple...the apple which was difficult to buy...tomato has given a tough competition to that apple...and not only has it given a tough competition, but in terms of price, tomato has also gone ahead of apple...today we went to the markets of different cities and saw the rate list of vegetables...talked to people...on which we have also prepared a report today...which you should also see.

All Videos

DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
Play Icon06:04
DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
Play Icon06:27
DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
Play Icon05:50
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Play Icon02:48
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Play Icon44:55
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?

Trending Videos

DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
play icon6:4
DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
play icon6:27
DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
play icon5:50
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
play icon2:48
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
play icon44:55
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK