DNA: Tomato prices leave bitter taste on festive plates

Sonam | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:34 AM IST

Now let's talk about that tomato...the sight of which is making people's faces pale these days...the prices of vegetables have rocketed during Navratri...the red tomato has hit a century...while the onion that brings tears has also hit a half-century. The price of tomato has risen so much that the public is now wondering whether to eat tomato or apple...the apple which was difficult to buy...tomato has given a tough competition to that apple...and not only has it given a tough competition, but in terms of price, tomato has also gone ahead of apple...today we went to the markets of different cities and saw the rate list of vegetables...talked to people...on which we have also prepared a report today...which you should also see.