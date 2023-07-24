trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640083
DNA: Took bribe from foreign guest..defamed India

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
An embarrassing video has come out from the capital Delhi. A Delhi Traffic Police constable has taken bribe from South Korean Youtuber. Whose video is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.
