DNA: Torrential rain... There was an outcry, 'deluge' due to rain । Delhi Monsoon । weather updates

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Monsoon has knocked across the country. It is raining in different parts of the country. But these clouds of relief are becoming a cause of trouble for the people. It rained heavily for two hours in the capital of the country, Delhi, it gave relief to the people from the heat, but the jam and waterlogging made life difficult for the people. Similar pictures are coming out from different parts of the country. Somewhere houses are drowning in flood water and somewhere vehicles are flowing like straws.
