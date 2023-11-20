trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690479
DNA: Train Fare Exceeds Air Fare

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Everyone wants to go to their home on the festival, so that the festival can be celebrated with family members. In the name of convenience for the passengers, Dynamic Fare System was implemented for these trains. Just like Dynamic Fares are applicable on airplane travel. In simple language, the greater the demand for tickets, the higher the price of tickets. Usually the base fare of AC-3 from Mumbai to Patna in Suvidha Express is Rs 1785, whereas during Chhath Puja its fare reaches more than Rs 6400.
