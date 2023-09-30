trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668894
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Trudeau realises the power of new India?

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
DNA: In the ongoing tension between India and Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tone has started changing. In the latest case, Trudeau has praised India and considered it an emerging economic power. Seeing this, it can be said that India's stature has increased so rapidly in the world that now a country like Canada has to bow before it.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
play icon5:18
DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
Shah Rukh Khan's
play icon1:41
Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie, Surpasses "Gadar 2"
DNA: See the flawless archery of archer Sheetal without hands
play icon2:40
DNA: See the flawless archery of archer Sheetal without hands
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No anger at home, PCB Chief started harboring enmity!
play icon32:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No anger at home, PCB Chief started harboring enmity!
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
play icon2:8
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why

Trending Videos

DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
play icon5:18
DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
Shah Rukh Khan's
play icon1:41
Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie, Surpasses "Gadar 2"
DNA: See the flawless archery of archer Sheetal without hands
play icon2:40
DNA: See the flawless archery of archer Sheetal without hands
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No anger at home, PCB Chief started harboring enmity!
play icon32:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No anger at home, PCB Chief started harboring enmity!
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
play icon2:8
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
jai shankar on canada,india canda news,Zee News,Justin Trudeau,Breaking News,Canada Prime Minister,Canada,Justin Trudeau,US,America,blinken,America,India,India Canada Row,UNGA,india canada conflict,Camnada PM Justin Trudeau,s jaishankar at unga,India Foriegn Minister Jaishankar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case,India thundered in UNGA,Canada allegations On India,S Jaishankar gave open challenge to Trudeau,