DNA: UN report...Crores of people sleep hungry

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
UN has presented a shocking report. In which it has been claimed that every day 73 crore people in the world are forced to sleep hungry. The UN report has claimed that every 10th person is suffering from food shortage.
DNA: When Madras was renamed Chennai in 1996
play icon2:11
DNA: When Madras was renamed Chennai in 1996
DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?
play icon16:23
DNA: Time has come to arrest Seema Haider?
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply
play icon31:28
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply
Seema Haider is going to jail...!
play icon23:48
Seema Haider is going to jail...!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fort of 24! How much power in whose 'family'?
play icon38:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fort of 24! How much power in whose 'family'?
