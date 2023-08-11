trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647873
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Understand the difference between new and old law

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
In the Lok Sabha today, on the last day of the Monsoon Session, Home Minister Amit Shah made three proposals to abolish the Indian Penal Code ((Indian Penal Code)) i.e. IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure ((Code of Criminal Procedure)) i.e. CRPC and the Indian Evidence Act. Bills have been introduced. These three laws were made by the British and were being followed since the time of the British... which will now be changed.

All Videos

US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
play icon2:16
US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
play icon20:6
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
play icon39:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
play icon11:17
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi locks Rahul's love shop
play icon37:0
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi locks Rahul's love shop

Trending Videos

US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
play icon2:16
US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
play icon20:6
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
play icon39:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
play icon11:17
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi locks Rahul's love shop
play icon37:0
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi locks Rahul's love shop
Dna videos,changes,Law,change of law,change in the law,criminal law changes,amit shah change law,foreclosure law changes,laws of change,law & order official channel,can’t change,change mastery,alimony changes,sweeping changes,law abolished,old high german,new caravan towing law,Old Testament,old school,Indian law,oldest law society,caravan towing law,old english,old frisian,indiana law,chronic law,caravan law,i'm going through changes,