videoDetails

DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has issued new guidelines regarding Barawafat processions, making it clear that no new trends will be introduced. Videography will be conducted, and heavy police deployment has been arranged. The police have strictly warned against any provocative actions, such as brandishing weapons, during the processions.