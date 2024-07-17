videoDetails

DNA: UP Teachers on Kanwar Duty!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Many government teachers in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli of UP have been deployed on duty during Kanwar Yatra. This means that if a traveler loses anything during the Kanwar Yatra, it has to be taken care of by these teachers. The most interesting thing is that duty has been imposed, teachers are also doing duty, but it is not known where the order came from and who gave it? Some people do not even want to go into the root of it because it is the work of religion. But many teachers are angry.