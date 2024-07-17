Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2767185
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: UP Teachers on Kanwar Duty!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Many government teachers in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli of UP have been deployed on duty during Kanwar Yatra. This means that if a traveler loses anything during the Kanwar Yatra, it has to be taken care of by these teachers. The most interesting thing is that duty has been imposed, teachers are also doing duty, but it is not known where the order came from and who gave it? Some people do not even want to go into the root of it because it is the work of religion. But many teachers are angry.

All Videos

DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
Play Icon03:55
DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
Play Icon02:54
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
Play Icon02:18
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
Play Icon05:21
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?
Play Icon02:16
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?

Trending Videos

DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
play icon3:55
DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
play icon2:54
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
play icon2:18
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
play icon5:21
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?
play icon2:16
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?