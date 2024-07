videoDetails

DNA: UPI growing rapidly in villages

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

According to a report of the Ministry of Statistics, Government of India... the scope of digital payment is increasing rapidly in India... not only in big showrooms, but also at small shops, now mostly through UPI, Payment is made... There has been a rapid increase in the use of UPI in urban and rural areas.