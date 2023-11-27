trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692910
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: The debris of the auger machine has been removed from the tunnel, but this time manual drilling will be done instead of the machine, so that the rescue operation can be completed soon. Horizontal drilling, which had been halted in the tunnel for two days, could start late today evening. Because, the debris and head of the auger machine was stuck in the tunnel. Different agencies are working on a total of 5 plans.
