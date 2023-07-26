trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640990
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Victory story of Kargil, Dil Maange Once More!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
DNA: The Defense Minister reached Drass and paid tribute to the martyrs. He also met the family members of the martyred soldiers in the Kargil war and handed over mementos and shawls as a mark of respect. The Defense Minister said that the country will always remember the bravery and valor of the martyred soldiers in Kargil.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
play icon9:42
What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
play icon1:46
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
play icon11:45
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
play icon9:42
What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
play icon1:46
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
play icon11:45
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
Kargil Vijay Diwas,26 july kargil vijay diwas,kargil vijay diwas status,kargil vijay diwas today,Kargil Vijay Divas,kargil vijay diwas 2023,kargil vijay diwas news,kargil vijay diwas date,kargil vijay diwas videos,kargil vijay diwal 2023,Kargil diwas,kargil vijay diwas 2023 news,Vijay Diwas,kargil vijay diwas celebration,kargil vijay diwas 2023 history,24th kargil diwas,kargil war date,kargil diwas dna,Zee News,Rajnath Singh Speech,