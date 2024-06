videoDetails

DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a person was garlanding the statue of Maharana Pratap while standing on a hydraulic lift, but then something happens that leaves everyone shocked. Suddenly the hydraulic lift breaks and the people standing on it fall to the ground. One of the people who was injured is Municipal Corporation councilor Jitendra Singh.