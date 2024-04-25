Advertisement
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Today we will show you a picture of Maoists and Naxalites in Wayanad, the parliamentary constituency of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who are openly threatening people and saying that if they vote, they will have to face consequences. This is a video which you would not have seen anywhere, nor would you have seen this news anywhere on TV. In DNA we will show you this news and also do a complete analysis of this news.

