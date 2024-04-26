Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Voting is taking place in 5 phases in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir. In the first phase, voting has been done in Udhampur, in the second phase, voting is to be done in Jammu tomorrow. Today we will talk about Srinagar seat, where voting will take place in the fourth phase. Lal Chowk was the place where slogans against India were raised. There used to be high level meetings of stone pelters. But on August 5, 2019, Article 370 ended and after that the picture of Jammu and Kashmir changed. Today, Lal Chowk remains the electoral stage of Indian democracy in the Srinagar Lok Sabha elections.

All Videos

DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
Play Icon10:30
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
Play Icon07:56
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
Play Icon05:15
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Play Icon05:45
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat
Play Icon33:01
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat

Trending Videos

DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
play icon10:30
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
play icon7:56
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
play icon5:15
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
play icon5:45
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat
play icon33:1
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat