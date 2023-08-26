trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653674
DNA: Villagers built 6 km road in 50 days in Piplikhet village of Udaipur, Rajasthan

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
DNA: Positive news has come from Peepli Khet of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the tribals of this village built a 6 km road in 50 days. Please tell that there was no 6 kilometer road to reach the primary school of this village. Grade-3 teacher Samarth Meena was appointed in June 2022. But after working for one year, Samarth Meena started trying for transfer, on coming to know about this, the people of the village called a panchayat and took a pledge to build the road.
