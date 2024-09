videoDetails

DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Amidst the ongoing debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill, shocking revelations have emerged regarding the Waqf Board's claims over ancient Hindu temple lands in Delhi. Today, we expose how the Waqf Board has extended its reach beyond mosques and cemeteries, staking a claim over historical temple properties. This raises serious concerns about property rights and religious harmony in India.