DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:42 AM IST
DNA: News is regarding Ram temple. It was told that the construction work of the ground floor of the temple has been completed. This information was shared by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. There will be entry into the temple complex through Singh Gate on the ground floor of the temple itself, which is now completely ready. After the entry from Singh Gate, a total of 5 pavilions have been ready till the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. These pavilions include Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Gudh Mandap, Kirtan Mandap and Bhajan Mandap.

