DNA: Watch today's positive news from Shahjahanpur in UP

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Today we introduce you to the real life hero, who is working hard with his body, mind and wealth to make his two daughters the best power lifting players. Ajay Pal Verma of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh is a sweeper in Panchayati Raj Department. And has won the Gold Medal in the Power Lifting Championship held in Moscow in the year 2019. Now his dream is that his daughters should bring laurels to themselves and the country in weight lifting.

