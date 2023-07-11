trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633741
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Water deluge' on the mountains, bridges washed away...houses drowned...water havoc.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Pictures of havoc due to floods are coming from Manali, where the entire hotel in Manali got submerged in Beas river in seconds. And in Manali itself, the river got submerged within a few minutes. At the same time, videos of vehicles flowing into the river from Mandi and Kullu are also coming.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Debt more than the budget, where will the money come from, open poll of CM Shivraj's claim । Ladli Behna Yojana
play icon16:55
DNA: Debt more than the budget, where will the money come from, open poll of CM Shivraj's claim । Ladli Behna Yojana
Delhi: Supreme Court's action on the ordinance related to transfer posting of officers, served notice to the Center.
play icon1:2
Delhi: Supreme Court's action on the ordinance related to transfer posting of officers, served notice to the Center.
Weather Updates: Flood of water will destroy North India including Himachal, situation uncontrollable । Monsoon 2023
play icon4:32
Weather Updates: Flood of water will destroy North India including Himachal, situation uncontrollable । Monsoon 2023
Weather Update: The soul will tremble after seeing the scary scene of the sky disaster
play icon3:40
Weather Update: The soul will tremble after seeing the scary scene of the sky disaster
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared
play icon7:22
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Debt more than the budget, where will the money come from, open poll of CM Shivraj's claim । Ladli Behna Yojana
play icon16:55
DNA: Debt more than the budget, where will the money come from, open poll of CM Shivraj's claim । Ladli Behna Yojana
Delhi: Supreme Court's action on the ordinance related to transfer posting of officers, served notice to the Center.
play icon1:2
Delhi: Supreme Court's action on the ordinance related to transfer posting of officers, served notice to the Center.
Weather Updates: Flood of water will destroy North India including Himachal, situation uncontrollable । Monsoon 2023
play icon4:32
Weather Updates: Flood of water will destroy North India including Himachal, situation uncontrollable । Monsoon 2023
Weather Update: The soul will tremble after seeing the scary scene of the sky disaster
play icon3:40
Weather Update: The soul will tremble after seeing the scary scene of the sky disaster
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared
play icon7:22
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared
DNA,Himachal rain,rain news,himachal flood news,rain news in hindi,flood 2023,Himachal Foold news,Himachal Pradesh flood,kullu flood,Manali rain,flood 2023,Chamba Flood news,Himachal Pradesh flood,solan flood,Solan flood viral video,Zee News,Breaking News,Shimla Flood,moonsoon rain,Uttrakhand,Himachal Pradesh,Rain,rain in delhi ncr,Delhi NCR,flood in uttrakhand himachal,Uttrakhand,himachal pradesh rain video,Chamba rain,Chamba Flood,Rabi river,गलियों में सैलाब,बहती कारें,ढहते घर-ब्रिज,तबाह हाईवे,Mandi flood,Mandi rain,Madni rain update,