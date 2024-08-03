videoDetails

DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

For the last few years, a word has become very popular in the country. That is- Political Tourism. ..Its simple meaning is to try to take political advantage by going to the place of any accident or tragedy, to increase one's political numbers. ..However, no one has called yesterday's visit of Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad as political tourism. Rahul had gone to Wayanad as an opposition leader and former MP. But the concern of the Kerala government about Wayanad at this time is dark tourism.