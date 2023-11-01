trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682601
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Apple on iPhone Hacking Alert: Opposition leaders are sharing screenshots of a specific message or email on Twitter. Today many leaders of the country have received a special security notification from the iPhone manufacturing company. These notifications have brought political turmoil in the country. The uproar in the country's politics regarding Spyware Pegasus. Similarly, this time the opposition leaders are accusing the central government of trying to hack the iPhone. The leaders who have received these messages or emails so far include leaders like Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Raghav Chadha, Pawan Kheda, Owaisi. What did Apple say on the spying controversy?
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
IT Minister Responds To ‘State-Sponsored Attack’, Probe Into Apple's Threat Alerts To Opposition MPs
IT Minister Responds To ‘State-Sponsored Attack’, Probe Into Apple's Threat Alerts To Opposition MPs
Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?
Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP

