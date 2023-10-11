trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673644
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Israel Palestine War Update: Israel is carrying out terrible attacks on the Gaza Strip. Along with this attack, Israel has also given a message to the whole world that this time no one's interference will be tolerated. The latest pictures from Gaza Strip are very scary. It is certain that if Israel continues its attacks, then in the coming days the Gaza Strip will become a graveyard of buildings. China has also said a lot about the Palestine-Israel war.
