DNA: What did the people of the country say after the reduction in the price of gas cylinder?

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Just as online shopping companies give Festive Season Discounts to customers during the festival season. Similarly, during the election season, governments give Election Season Discount to the general public, before the Lok Sabha elections, when the prices of cylinders are reduced, people have demanded from the government to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, while some people say that 800 Increasing the amount by Rs 900 and giving less by Rs 200 is cheating the public.
