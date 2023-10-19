trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677148
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Gaza Hospital Attack: A rocket fell on a hospital in the Gaza Strip and five hundred people died. Israel is claiming that it did not fire rockets at Gaza's hospital. Then who fired it? To prove the truth of its claim, Israel has released many video evidences. By supporting Israel in this war, America has shown its side to the countries of the Middle East. These countries, which remained silent on Hamas' attack, now fear that Israel can launch ground attacks on Gaza Strip at any time.
