DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Ujjain Rape Case: The news of rape of an innocent girl in Ujjain has shaken the entire country. Inspector Ajay Kumar, associated with the investigation of the case, said that today we reached the spot to recreate the crime scene and recover the clothes worn by the girl. Bharat Soni tried to escape after getting the opportunity. Police personnel chased him and caught him.
