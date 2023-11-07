trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685052
DNA: What is Artificial Intelligence Deepfake?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
In today's time, artificial intelligence has become so high tech that anyone can create a Deepfake i.e. false photo from a photo in a few minutes. Not only this, anyone's voice can be copied exactly through Deepfake. Nowadays, cyber thugs are also duping people by copying their voices through AI.
