trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710764
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is Call Forwarding scam?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us
The way cyber thugs are cheating people is the latest trend of fraud. Cyber ​​​​thugs are now committing fraud in such a way that people do not even realize and their bank account becomes zero. Hackers are sometimes calling people and sometimes reaching their doorstep and making people dial a number after *401#...which is called Call Forwarding Scam.

All Videos

DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
Play Icon7:5
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon6:52
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
Play Icon7:47
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
Play Icon2:54
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?
Play Icon0:54
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?

Trending Videos

DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
play icon7:5
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon6:52
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon7:47
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
play icon2:54
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?
play icon0:54
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?