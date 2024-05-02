Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 02:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Will Rahul Gandhi contest elections from Amethi or not? Will you fight from Amethi or Rae Bareli? Or will you not fight from both the places? If Rahul Gandhi contests from Amethi, this will be his third contest with BJP's Smriti Irani. The match is equal to 1-1. Rahul had won in 2014, but Smriti Irani defeated him in 2019.

All Videos

DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
Play Icon05:32
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
Play Icon04:10
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
Play Icon05:27
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
Play Icon01:56
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
Play Icon04:11
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?

Trending Videos

DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
play icon5:32
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
play icon4:10
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
play icon5:27
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
play icon1:56
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
play icon4:11
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?