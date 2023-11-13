trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687771
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Gaza is continuously suffering losses in this Israel-Hamas war, Israel has succeeded in eliminating Hamas terrorists. But this war against Hamas has now reached the next stage. The Israeli army has started moving towards Al Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.
