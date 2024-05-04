Advertisement
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?

Sonam|Updated: May 04, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
Jitu Patwari is the Congress President in Madhya Pradesh and the responsibility of making Congress win in Madhya Pradesh is on the shoulders of Jitu Patwari, but his statement on Jyotiraditya Scindia supporter and former MP minister Imarti Devi has become a problem for Congress. What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?

