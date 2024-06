videoDetails

DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

G7 Summit 2024 Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 summit in Fasano city of Italy. India has reached this G7 summit as a guest country. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Italy. During this period, Prime Minister Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi also had bilateral talks with all these leaders on various issues.