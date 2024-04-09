Advertisement
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
DNA: After the war between Israel and Hamas, now there are chances of war breaking out between Israel and Iran. Both Israel and Iran are attacking each other. In such a situation, Know how much damage has been done so far in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip?

