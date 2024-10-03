videoDetails

DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Yesterday in DNA we showed you how the idol of Sai Baba was first removed from the Ganesh temple of Kashi and then immersed..today such news came from the state capital Lucknow..In Lucknow, workers of Hindu Samaj Party went from temple to temple...and appealed that the idols of Sai Baba be removed from the temples...however, due to the deployment of police, no idol was removed...but the question arose...what is the agenda behind this trend of opposing the idol of Sai Baba?