DNA: What is the benefit for India by going to G7?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

The summit of G7 countries has started from today in Fassano, Italy. G7 i.e. Group of 7 is a group of 7 democratic developed countries of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India as an Outreach Country in the G7 for the fifth consecutive time. US President Joe Biden's desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi is troubling China a lot. If Biden and PM Modi meet in the G7 summit, it can send a strong message to China. Recently, the US Parliament has sent a bill related to Tibet to President Biden for approval.