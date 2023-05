videoDetails

DNA: What is the decision of RBI?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:39 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India has announced that it is withdrawing Rs 2000 note from circulation. However, these notes will not be illegal or invalid. That is, those who have 2 thousand rupee notes, they will be able to exchange these notes till 30 September 2023.