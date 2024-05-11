Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748405
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Now a new controversy has started regarding the Dargah or Mata Kamakhya Devi temple in Fatehpur Sikri. This controversy has started with the claim of the lawyer of Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Trust. HE has filed a petition in Agra District Court regarding this.

All Videos

DNA: How to know if gold is real?
Play Icon04:26
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
Play Icon08:58
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
Play Icon06:33
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
Play Icon08:26
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
Rajneeti: Massive protest erupts in POK
Play Icon24:53
Rajneeti: Massive protest erupts in POK

Trending Videos

DNA: How to know if gold is real?
play icon4:26
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
play icon8:58
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
play icon6:33
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
play icon8:26
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
Rajneeti: Massive protest erupts in POK
play icon24:53
Rajneeti: Massive protest erupts in POK