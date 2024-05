videoDetails

DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

There was a time when dinosaurs ruled the earth...but it is believed that dinosaurs suddenly became extinct 65 million years ago. But even today, evidence of the existence of dinosaurs on earth continues to be found. A Chinese research team has discovered a large number of dinosaur footprints in Konglong Shan Town of Yunnan province.