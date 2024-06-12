Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757000
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
What is Yogi's new plan? What happened in UP in the Lok Sabha elections? How and why did NDA's seats decrease? Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in super action mode after the unexpected blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi has not only prepared the report card of reduction in seats but has also drawn a complete outline of the future strategy... 41 proposals were approved today in the UP cabinet under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

All Videos

DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
Play Icon06:05
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
Play Icon04:55
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
Play Icon06:34
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
Play Icon03:57
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
Play Icon04:33
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
play icon6:5
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
play icon4:55
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
play icon6:34
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
play icon3:57
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
play icon4:33
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive