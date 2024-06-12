videoDetails

DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:10 AM IST

What is Yogi's new plan? What happened in UP in the Lok Sabha elections? How and why did NDA's seats decrease? Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in super action mode after the unexpected blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi has not only prepared the report card of reduction in seats but has also drawn a complete outline of the future strategy... 41 proposals were approved today in the UP cabinet under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.