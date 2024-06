videoDetails

DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

PM Modi met President Draupadi Murmu and submitted his resignation to him. On June 8, Narendra Modi can take oath as Prime Minister for the third time. Both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have given written guarantee of their support to Modi. TDP has 16 MPs and JDU has won 12 MPs. BJP has to work hard to form a new government. What conditions did Nitish Naidu set for forming the government in the NDA meeting?