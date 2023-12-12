trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697840
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Race: The suspense that had been going on for several days regarding who will hold the post of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh ended today. Final decision was reached on the name of Mohan Yadav in the legislature party meeting. It was Shivraj Singh Chauhan who had proposed the name of Mohan Yadav in the legislature party meeting. BJP has also formed government in Madhya Pradesh on the lines of Chhattisgarh. All kinds of speculations are being made on who will become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. What will happen to Vasundhara?
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Play Icon4:5
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Play Icon13:26
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
Play Icon10:39
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new CM of Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon10:51
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new CM of Madhya Pradesh
Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Play Icon36:25
Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Trending Videos

DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
play icon4:5
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
play icon13:26
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
play icon10:39
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new CM of Madhya Pradesh
play icon10:51
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new CM of Madhya Pradesh
Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
play icon36:25
Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
DNA Video,Vasundhara Raje Scindia,Vasundhra Raje,Rajasthan news,rajasthan new cm,rajasthan election result 2023,Rajasthan Election 2023,rajasthan new cm news live,rajasthan new cm kaun banega,rajasthan new cm name,rajasthan cm kon hoga bjp,Rajasthan BJP,rajasthan cm news today bjp,vasundhra raje update,vasundhra raje file suspense,rajasthan cm face update,mp new cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav kon hai,who is mohan yadav,balaknath,Breaking News,Zee News,vasundhara cm,