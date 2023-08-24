trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653266
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What will India achieve by landing on the moon, the world is discussing Chandrayaan

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news has come on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said that Vikram Lander has shared the landing video on the moon. Please tell that in the video, Lander Vikram is clearly visible while landing on the moon. Please inform that this video has been sent by Vikram Lander to ISRO. Let us inform that earlier the news had come that everything is working fine. The rover has walked on the surface of the moon. The rover has sent many pictures of the lunar surface.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
play icon35:24
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
play icon9:43
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
play icon8:11
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
play icon5:53
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing
play icon1:4
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
play icon35:24
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
play icon9:43
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
play icon8:11
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
play icon5:53
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing
play icon1:4
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing
chandrayaan 3 landing,Anurag Thakur,chandrayaan 3 live location,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,Zee News,Breaking News,chandrayaan3 landing,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,Pakistan,Pakistan news,Zee News,Breaking News,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,isro live chandrayaan 3,isro chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan,chandrayan 3,Chandrayaan 2,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan live,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Status,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 reaction,chandrayaan landing,chandrayaan 3 live isro,