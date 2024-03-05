NewsVideos
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
Haiti Violence: Now we will do an analysis of the 'civil war' of the Caribbean country Haiti, where the fire of violence is slowly spreading across the country. In Haiti, armed gangs have snatched away the peace of this country by attacking government institutions, police stations and prisons. After the attack on the jail by armed gangs, about 4 thousand prisoners have escaped from the jail… As soon as the prisoners came out of the jail, the armed gangs started arson at various places. A state of emergency has been imposed in Haiti for 72 hours.

