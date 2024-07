videoDetails

DNA: What's inside Ratna Bhandar?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

Jagannath Mandir Ratna Bhandar Video: You must have heard many stories about the 'Ratna Bhandar' of Jagannath Temple. Some say that God himself protects the treasure. Some say that snakes protect the Ratna Bhandar. The gem store of Jagannath temple was reopened after 46 years on Sunday. Everyone is curious about what was found in Ratna Bhandar.and do snakes really protect the treasure?